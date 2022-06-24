India reports 17,336 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities

A total 17,336 coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 4,33,62,294, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,954 with 13 new fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.07 per cent, according to the ministry.



The count of active cases has increased to 88,284, comprising 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, it said.