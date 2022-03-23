India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 fatalities

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,605 with 62 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 826 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.36 per cent, according to the ministry.