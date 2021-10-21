India reports 18,454 new COVID cases, 160 fresh fatalities

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,52,811 with the addition of 160 fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 27 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 116 consecutive days now.

The number of active cases has increased to 1,78,831, comprising 0.52 per cent of the total infections -- the lowest since March 2020 -- while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.