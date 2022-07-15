India reports 20,038 new Covid cases, 47 deaths

During the same period, the country reported 47 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,604 so far.



The active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,39,073, accounting for 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 16,994 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,45,350. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.