India reports 2,364 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

In the same period, the country has reported 10 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,303.



The active caseload has marginally declined to 15,419 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,582 patients in the span of 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,89,841 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.