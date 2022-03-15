India reports 2,568 new Covid cases, 97 deaths

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.46 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.37 per cent.



On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.40 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. This has been achieved through 2,11,52,628 sessions.



More than 17.30 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of on Tuesday morning.