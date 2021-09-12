India reports 28,591 new Coronavirus infections, 338 deaths

The death toll climbed to 4,42,655 with 338 daily fatalities reported Sunday, the data released at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 3,84,921, constituting 1.16 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

Also, 15,30,125 tests were conducted Saturday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,18,05,829.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.87 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the past 13 days. The Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.17 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the past 79 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,09,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 73.82 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 2 crore on June 23.

The 338 new fatalities recorded Sunday include 181 from Kerala, and 35 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,42,655 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,096 from Maharashtra, 37,487 rom Karnataka, 35,46 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,874 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,484 from Kerala and 18,567 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.