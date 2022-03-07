India reports 4,362 fresh Covid cases, 66 deaths

The recovery of 9,620 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,98,095. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.



Also in the same period, a total of 6,12,926 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.34 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.73 per cent while the daily positivity rate has marginally risen at 0.71 per cent.