India reports 5,476 new Covid cases, 158 deaths

Also in the same period, a total of 9,09,985 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.28 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.77 per cent while the daily positivity rate has fallen at 0.60 per cent.



With the administration of over 26.19 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 178.83 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,07,34,782 sessions.