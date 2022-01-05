India reports 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 534 new deaths

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 2,135 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive cases, 828 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 24 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.



The recovery of 15,389 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,21,803. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.01 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 13,88,647 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 68.38 crore cumulative tests.