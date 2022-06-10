India reports 7,584 new Covid Cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hrs

Also in the same period, there were 24 new Covid fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 5,24,747.



Meanwhile, the active caseload also rose to 36,267 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 3,791 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,44,092. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.