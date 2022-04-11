India reports 861 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Also in the same period, a total of 2,71,211 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.41 crore cumulative tests.



The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32 per cent.



On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.74 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m on Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,24,81,173 sessions.