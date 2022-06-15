India reports 8,822 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Fifteen new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the country seven from Kerala, four from Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.



A total of 5,24,792 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,875 from Maharashtra, 69,842 from Kerala, 40,108 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,223 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,206 from West Bengal.



The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.