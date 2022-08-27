India reports 9,520 new COVID-19 cases

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.80 per cent, according to the ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,83,788, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, as per the data.



According to the ministry, 211.91 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.