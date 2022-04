India reports below 1K new Covid cases after 715 days

A total of 1,316 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,96,089. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 3,14,823 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.10 crore cumulative tests.



The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.22 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.29 per cent.