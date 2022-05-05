India reports marginal rise in Covid cases

Also, 55 fatalities were registered taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,975.



The active caseload also reported a rise to stand at 19,719, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 3,010 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,47,699 Consequently, the recovery rate is being pegged at 98.74 per cent.