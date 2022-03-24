India reports marginal rise in new Covid cases

In the same period 67 deaths were also recorded taking the total number of deaths to 5,16,672, said the Union Health ministry on Thursday morning.



Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 22,427 Thursday, constituting 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



A total of 2,531 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of the recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,75,588. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.