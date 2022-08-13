India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid ases, 68 deaths

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,35,93,112, according to the ministry.



It also said 207.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 that year. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, and four crore on January 25 this year.