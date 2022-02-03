India reports over 1.72 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,008 fatalities

The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.14 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 87,682 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.