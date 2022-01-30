India reports over 2.34 lakh new COVID cases, 893 fresh fatalities

The death toll climbed to 4,94,091 with 893 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937 -- 4.59 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.50 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.40 per cent, according to the health ministry.