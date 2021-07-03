India reports over 44K COVID-19 cases, 738 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, July 3: India on Saturday recorded 738 deaths, lowest since April 8 and added 44,111 new cases of Covid in past 24 hours, less than Friday, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

On April 8, India recorded 780 deaths due to Covid.

India on Friday crossed four lakh deaths due to Covid. With six lakh deaths, the US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh deaths due to the coronavirus.