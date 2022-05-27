India sees marginal rise in Covid cases

Also, 14 deaths were registered taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,539.



Meanwhile, the active caseload rose to 15,814 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,296 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,07,177 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.