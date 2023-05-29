India successfully puts into orbit its first 2nd Gen navigation satellite

The 2,232 kg NVS-01 satellite -- part of Indian satellite navigation system NavIC or originally called Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-- was carried by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

Simply put, NavIC is an Indian 'GPS' - Global Positioning System.

Around 10.42 a.m. the three staged GSLV rocket standing 51.7 metre tall and weighing 420 ton rose up into the skies from the second launch pad here.

Breaking free of the earth's gravitational pull the rocket went up and up with a bright orange fire at its tail.

At the rocket mission control room Indian space scientists at ISRO were glued to their computer screens watching the rocket's flight progress.

Just over 19 minutes into the flight the rocket slung NVS-01 into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from where the satellite will be taken up to its final position.

The Indian satellite navigation system NavIC consists of nine satellites -- seven in orbit and two as substitutes. NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features.

The NVS-01 with a mission life of 12 years is powered by two solar arrays capable of generating power up to 2.4kW and a lithium-ion battery during the eclipse.

This series has payloads that operate on L1, L5 and S bands thereby widening its services.

The L1 navigation band is popular for providing Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services for civilian users and for interoperability with other Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals, ISRO said.

Be that as it may, ISRO had used imported atomic clocks on all the nine navigation satellites it had launched earlier. Each satellite had three atomic clocks.

It was said the NavIC satellites were performing well until the atomic clocks in IRNSS-1A failed.

Sources in ISRO had earlier told IANS some of the atomic clocks in a couple of other satellites too were not functioning properly. The clocks are used for precise time and location.

Currently there are eight first generation NavIC satellites in orbit.

A senior ISRO official said that out of the eight NavIC satellites in orbit four are functional for navigation services and four others are messaging services.

India has launched nine first generation NavIC satellites including the two standby satellites.