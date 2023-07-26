India vs Pakistan World Cup match likely to be rescheduled

New Delhi, July 26: The ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan is likely to be rescheduled and advanced by a day to October 14, BCCI sources said.

They said that security agencies have advised the BCCI to reschedule the match to October 14 as October 15 is the first day of ‘Navratri’.

The schedule for ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup was released last month by International Cricket Council (ICC).