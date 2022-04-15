India will become 'Akhand Bharat' in 10-15 years: RSS chief

As per the predictions of saints and astrologers, India will become 'Akhand Bharat' in 20-25 years but if we all collectively work towards it, the target will be achieved in 10-15 years, he claimed.



"India will talk about non-violence but will also carry a stick in our hand as the world only understands power... We will have no ill will, no enmity. But the world only understands power," he opined.



He was in Haridwar for inaugurating the statue of 1008 Swami Divyanand Giri at Shri Krishna Niwas and Poornanand Giri Ashram in Kankhal.



India is on the path of progress and those who will come in between will be wiped out, Bhagwat said on Wednesday.