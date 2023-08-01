Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

New Delhi, Aug 1: The Indian Army has implemented a new common uniform regulation for senior officers with Brigadier and above ranks irrespective of the parent cadre and initial appointment, Army officials said.

They said the move will reinforce common identity and Indian Army’s character as a fair and equitable organisation. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently-concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

Officials said that headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be common and standardised. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyard.