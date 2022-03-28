Indian Army snipers deployed along LoC get latest Sako TRG-42 rifles

"The latest sniper rifles have been inducted into the army. They are using it now. These are Sako .338 TRG-42 sniper rifles, a senior official told PTI.

The Sako .338 TRG-42 sniper rifles have a better range, firepower, and telescopic sights than those possessed by the adversary, the official said.

Snipers along the LoC are being trained on the new rifles, he said.

The move is to make the snipers more lethal amid a change in operational dynamics along the LoC, the official said.