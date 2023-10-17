Indian Army to acquire eight landing attack craft for operations in creek areas

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Indian Army has initiated the process to acquire eight landing attack craft for carrying out search and rescue operations in the creek areas and river basins in different parts of the country, said the army officials.

The Army wants the crafts to be able to come in and out of water bodies without using a jetty. It is also moving ahead with a plan to buy six fast patrol boats under the Make in India in Defence programme, the officials added.