Indian, Chinese troops start disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs

"Today, as per the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas," said a statement from the Defence Ministry.