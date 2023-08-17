Indian Coast Guard evacuates Chinese national in 'daring' mid-sea operation

New Delhi, Aug 17: In a daring operation amidst the challenging weather conditions and dark night, Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 on Wednesday.

The Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 was enroute from China to UAE, when a patient-reported chest pains and symptoms of cardiac arrest.

"In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms," Indian Coast Guard said on the X (formerly known as Twitter).

On Wednesday, the Indian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, received information that one of the crew members of the vessel had a cardiac arrest with high BP and required urgent medical attention.