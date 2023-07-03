Indian scientists unravel origin of giant 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

New Delhi, July 3: A team of Indian scientists has identified what caused the giant "gravity hole" covering more than three million square kilometres in the Indian Ocean.

Known as the Indian Ocean geoid low (IOGL), it is Earth’s most prominent gravitational anomaly, where the gravity is lower than average, thus making the sea level there 106-metre lower than the global average.

The study published in Geophysical Research Letters, showed that the IOGL is a consequence of mass deficit inside the Earth's mantle beneath the Indian Ocean.

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore reconstructed the last 140 million years of plate tectonic movements and ran computer simulations to trace the origin of the “gravity hole”.

They found that some sections of tectonic plates have sunk through the mantle under Africa, generating plumes from under the Indian Ocean.