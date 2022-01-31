Indian women are expected to outlive men: Economic Survey

According to the Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, the report on 'Sample Registration based System (SRS) based 'Abridged Life Tables 2014-18' provides estimates of average longevity at various age groups and estimates of expectation of life at birth for India are available for 2014-18.

Females are expected to live longer (70.7 years) compared to males (68.2 years), it said.

In 2014-18 when compared to 2013-17, females are expected to live longer in most states/UTs both across the rural and urban areas, except for Bihar and Jharkhand.