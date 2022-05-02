India's Covid positivity rate past 1 per cent again after two months

The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.



The number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500, the data updated at 8 am showed.



At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.



The weekly rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.