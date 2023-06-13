IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing at Delhi Airport

New Delhi, June 13: An IndiGo aircraft has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike during its landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday when the plane was on course to Delhi from Kolkata. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi.