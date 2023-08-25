IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be 'Indianised', says Law Minister Meghwal

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act would be Indianised.

"We need to think the Indian way and that is why the Home Minister has introduced these bills in Parliament recently" the minister said.

During the Launch of Tele Law 2.0, the Law Minister Arjun Meghwal appreciated the functionaries providing legal advice service under Tele-Law with legal representation services under Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono) program.

To ensure Access to Justice, the Department of Justice (DoJ) today celebrated its Tele-Law 2.0 event attended by Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The event was seminal as it commemorated the reaching of the 50 Lakh milestone, which earmarks rendering of pre-litigation advice to the common citizens through the use of technology.