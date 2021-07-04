ISRO's snapped parachute found in open field in Karnataka

Vijaypura (Karnataka), July 3: A snapped parachute belonging to ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad was recovered from an open field in Basavana Bagewadi in Vijaypura district of Karnataka, the police said on Saturday.

"We found the snapped parachute and some equipment in an open field belonging to Eeranna Kambar, a resident of Kannal village in Basavana Bagewadi, on Thursday morning," an officer told IANS.



Kannal is a small hamlet in Vijaypura district located 505 km from Bengaluru, and 380 km from Hyderabad.