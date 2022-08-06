Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India

While the electoral college comprises 788 members, due to eight vacancies in Rajya Sabha, the actual strength is 780. The Trinamool Congress had abstained from voting claiming it was not consulted while naming Alva as the opposition pick. However, two of its MPs -- Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari -- broke ranks and cast their ballots. The party has 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha.



The voter turnout this time was lower than 98.2 per cent recorded in the 2017 election when M Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the vice president.



The rise of Dhankhar, 71, to become the next vice president has surprised many.



Dhankhar, who had been associated with the Janata Dal and the Congress, joined the BJP only in 2008 after a hiatus of nearly a decade when he concentrated on his legal career.



He has championed issues related to Other Backward Classes, including the grant of OBC status to the Jat community in Rajasthan.



The BJP described Dhankhar as "kisan putra" while announcing his candidature for the vice presidential election, a move seen in the political circles aimed at reaching out to the politically significant Jat community which had participated in huge numbers in the year-long farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital against agriculture reform measures unveiled in June 2020.



Dhankhar will take oath on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu (73) demits office.



From pasting party posters to evolving as an epitome of political and ideological loyalty who became one of the BJP's most visible leaders and later India's vice president, Naidu came a long way.



He entered into student politics through the ABVP and played an active role in the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan.



Born in a humble agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, Naidu has served as a BJP president, a union minister and a long-time Rajya Sabha member.