JEE-Advanced result out, RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone tops

R.K. Shishir is the topper among the students whose names are included in the list of top 10 in JEE-Advanced exam. Polu Lakshmi Sai came at number two, Thomas Biju at number three, Vangapalli Sai Siddharth at number four and Mayank Motwani of IIT Delhi zone came at number five. Polishetty Kartikeya is at 6th position, Prateek Sahu is 7th, Dheeraj Kurukunda is 8th in All India Rank, Mahit is at 9th position and Vetcha Gnana Mahesh has secured 10th position.



Among the girls, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi Zone bagged the top rank, while in common rank list she is at 16th place. Tanishka secured 277 marks out of 360 in JEE-Advanced exam.