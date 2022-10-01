Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Mukesh Ambani

These will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover the entire country by December 2023.



"Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and the US," said Ambani.



Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Unlike other operators, Jio's 5G network will be stand alone with zero dependency on 4G network.