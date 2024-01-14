J&K artists enthrall audience in National Youth Festival

Nasik (Maharashtra), Jan 14: The stunning performances of artists from Jammu and Kashmir at National Youth Festival underway at Nashik in Maharashtra made the audience spellbound while receiving standing ovations.

The Dogri song and Bansuri vadan fetched attention of the audience as well as Judges and attracted biggest ever crowd in the festival in which thousands of youth from all over the country are exhibiting their talent performing in competitive as well as thematic events. Earlier, after the inauguration of National Youth Festival by Prime Minister on 12th Jan, the J&K stall of local Handicrafts under Yuvakriti was highly appreciated by the visitors.

Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Suram Chand Sharma, who is Nodal Officer National Youth Festival, also joined the JK Contingent at Nasik and camping there for encouragement of participants besides monitoring the UT event. The Festival will culminate on 16th of Jan 2024.