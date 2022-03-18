J&K Bank loan case: Ex-Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh, 18 Others Booked

In addition to officials of the bank, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked REI Agro chairman Sanjay Jhunjhunwala, and vice president and managing director Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, they said on Friday.

The case was earlier probed by the anti-corruption branch of Jammu and Kashmir and it had found during its preliminary inquiry that loans worth Rs 800 crore were sanctioned to the group on the basis of fake documents between 2011 and 2013 and in violation of guidelines, the officials said.

This caused a loss of Rs 800 to the bank, they said.

The Mumbai-based Mahim branch of the bank had sanctioned Rs 550 crore of loans while the Vasant Vihar branch in Delhi had sanctioned Rs 139 crore in their favour against the supplier bill discounting facility and takeovers.