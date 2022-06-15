J&K: Draft electoral rolls to be prepared by August 31

Last month, the central government had issued a notification saying that the orders of the Delimitation Commission which redrew electoral constituencies and provided six additional assembly seats to Jammu division and one to Kashmir would come into effect from May 20.



According to the orders of the Delimitation Commission, set up under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, the union territory will have 90 assembly constituencies -- 43 in Jammu Division and 47 in Kashmir -- with nine of them being reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.



The erstwhile legislative assembly had 87 seats -- 46 in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and four in Ladakh. In the reorganisation of the erstwhile state, Ladakh was declared as a separate union territory without a legislature.



The three-member delimitation panel was headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a retired judge of the Supreme Court. Then Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra (now retired) and Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner K K Sharma were its two ex-officio members.



Five Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha members -- three from the National Conference and two from the BJP -- were associate members of the commission.



The panel submitted its final report on May 5, just a day before its two-year tenure was to end.