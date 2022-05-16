J&K LG meets Rajnath, seeks assistance of BRO for Amarnath Yatra

Sinha requested the Defence Minister for assistance of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to make the difficult stretches in the challenging terrain at high altitudes smooth which will ease the tracking up to the holy cave.



"Met Hon'ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh Ji @rajnathsingh today and discussed road infrastructure for Shri AmarnathJi Yatra and @BROindia assistance at difficult stretches in challenging terrain at high altitudes which will greatly ease the trek to the holy cave," the Office of LG, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.



It was learnt that LG also requested the Defence Minister for setting up make-shift hospitals by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in least two places, and oxygen booths in the route to the holy cave.