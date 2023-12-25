J&K witnessing progress after Art 370 removal: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 25: President DroupadiMurmu Monday said that after the removal of Article 370, unprecedented progress took place in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the youths of the union territory want to fulfill their dreams by becoming a part of mainstream India.

“But even today, some elements do not want progress due to vested interests,” the President said.

However, President Murmu said that the way the government is investing in infrastructure, technology and education for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, the day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir will present an ideal example of progress.

According to the President’s Secretariat, a youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme ‘WatankoJano’ called on Murmu at RashtrapatiBhavan on Monday.

Addressing the members of the delegation, the President said that the purpose of the ‘WatankoJano’ programme is to make them aware of the country’s art, culture, civilisation and development work taking place in the country.

“They must have realized during the tour that we speak different languages, wear different clothes, adopt different lifestyles, but, we are one. This unity is our real strength. We have to strengthen it further,” the President said.

President Murmu further said the Central government and the local (J&K) administration have been working together for the progress of the people.

The President said that technology is being used extensively in governance for the benefit of the common people.

“Moving towards digital Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has taken important initiatives to make the governance future-ready,” she said.

President Murmu said that effective delivery and transparency are the basis of good governance.

She was happy to note that with this thought more than 1100 government services have been made online which are in the interests of the public.

The President urged the members of the youth delegation to take advantage of the developmental efforts being made by the government.

She said that by doing this, new paths of progress will open in their life.

She also advised them to stay away from drugs, anti-social elements and negative publicity for their bright future.

The President said that democracy provides fair opportunities for everyone, and they just have to believe in it and move forward with dedication and hard work.