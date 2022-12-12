J&K's Ayeera Chishti creates history by winning medal at World Junior Wushu Championship

Srinagar, Dec 12: Ayeera Chishti, a world-class Wushu athlete from Jammu and Kashmir, has made the name of the country and the union territory famous by winning a bronze medal at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championship.

She has become the first woman athlete from Jammu and Kashmir to win the Mackenzie medal at the international competition held in Banton.

Chishti has continuously won medals at the national level and has participated in many national level camps. Earlier, she had won a gold medal for India at the International Wushu Championship in Georgia.