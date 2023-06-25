JP Nadda, BJP MPs to receive PM Modi on return from US, Egypt State visits
New Delhi, June 25: BJP national president JP Nadda, party MPs and its Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva would receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his return to the national capital after concluding his hugely successful and substantive maiden State visits to the US and Egypt.
Earlier, on Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with Egypt’s highest state honour — the ‘Order of the Nile’ — in Cairo.
It was the 13th state honour of its kind to have been conferred on PM Modi.
Over the last 9 years, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji, and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, and Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership”.
Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including in trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.
In addition, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities, and competition law were also signed between India and Egypt.PM Modi also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It’s a profound testament to Egypt’s rich heritage and culture.”