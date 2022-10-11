Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey appointed as Chief Justice Of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 11: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as the Chief Justice of the Court of J&K and Ladakh. The president ordered transfer of incumbent Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal High Court of Rajasthan.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads a notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Additional Secretary to the Government of India.
"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the
Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice
of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of
the High Court of J & K and Ladakh, as the Chief Justice of the High Court
of Rajasthan and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief
Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan, " a separate order read.
The Supreme Court collegium had recommended elevation of Justice Magray in a meeting of the Collegium headed by Justice of India UU Lalit on September 28.