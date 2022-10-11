Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey appointed as Chief Justice Of J&K, Ladakh

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the

Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice

of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of

the High Court of J & K and Ladakh, as the Chief Justice of the High Court

of Rajasthan and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief

Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan, " a separate order read.