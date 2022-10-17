Justice D.Y. Chandrachud appointed next Chief Justice of India

Justice Chandrachud, who will hold office till November 10, 2024, is the son of former Supreme Court judge Y.V. Chandrachud, who was the longest-serving CJI, being in office for about seven years and four months between 1978 to 1985. During his tenure, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud overturned two judgments of his father - which were related to adultery and the right to privacy.



Justice Chandrachud, who is a PhD from Harvard Law School, is known as a non-conformist judge. He has played a key role in introducing virtual hearings during the Covid time, which has now become a permanent feature. He has been part of the landmark judgments on Ayodhya title dispute, decriminalisation of homosexuality, adultery, privacy, entry of women into Sabarimala etc.,



Justice Chandrachud practised in Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. He passed BA with honours in economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi and completed LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 till 2000. He was first appointed as judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.