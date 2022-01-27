Karan Singh 'distressed at unseemly controversy over well-deserved' Padma award to Azad

Singh said he had "known Ghulam Nabi for half a century since he first started his political career as an active participant in my second election campaign for the Lok Sabha in 1971 from the Udhampur constituency, to which he belongs".

"Since then I have seen him rise through sheer dint of hard work, dedication and administrative ability to becoming a Cabinet Minister, both with Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao and Dr. Manmohan Singh. As Leader of the

Opposition in the Rajya Sabha for seven years he played a positive and constructive role in our Parliamentary system. Earlier he became the first Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir from the Jammu region, and his short stint is still remembered positively in both regions. If one of our colleagues is honoured he should be greeted with warm appreciation rather than snide remarks".