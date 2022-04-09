Kashmir getting visitors due to CRPF's good work: Home secretary

Bhalla, while officiating as the chief guest at the 'Valour Day' event of the country's largest paramilitary here, said while large-scale violence was anticipated in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) showed good cooperation and contained the violence to a large extent .

The CRPF has a big role in ensuring the unity of India...in Jammu and Kashmir, over the last year, many hardcore terrorists have been killed and huge quantity of arms and ammunition has been seized by the CRPF and other forces, he said.

The cooperation between Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF has been excellent and that has been beneficial, he said addressing the troops and officers of the force at a camp in south Delhi.

He said it is due to the hard work of the CRPF jawans that many tourists are visiting Kashmir and there is a sense of security in the union territory.

With the good deployment of local police and the CRPF, people know they can go to Kashmir safely...the flights to Kashmir are full and tourists are visiting . We feel good about it, the home secretary said.

He said the force has got expertise in dealing with a variety of internal security challenges, be it counter-terrorism, insurgency or Left Wing Extremism.